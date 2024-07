Villarreal in talks to sell Jorgensen to Marseille

Villarreal are prepared to sell goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen this summer.

The Dane penned a new deal earlier this summer to 2029.

However, with Marseille in contact, Villarreal remain open to selling Jorgensen for the right price.

La Provence says Jörgensen is also keen on the move and Villarreal will sell for €20m.

However, OM are pushing Villarreal to drop their price.