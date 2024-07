Chelsea closing on deal for Villarreal goalkeeper Jorgensen

Chelsea are closing on a deal for Villarreal goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen.

The Athletic says Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign the Dane.

Jörgensen himself prefers a move to Chelsea over a move to Marseille, who are also keen to sign the player.

Chelsea are ready to pay €20-25m for Jorgensen.

His contract with Villarreal runs until the summer of 2029. The deal carries a €45m buyout clause, but Villarreal are willing to sell for approximately half of that.