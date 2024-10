Hammarby have set their price for Bazoumana Toure.

The Allsvenskan club are fielding enquiries from across Europe for the teenage attacker.

Aston Villa, West Ham and Atletico Madrid are all in contact, with Newcastle also firming up their interest in recent days.

Hammarby are prepared to sell in January and will seek around £15m to sell, says Sportbladet.

Toure only joined Hammarby this year ahead of the current season.