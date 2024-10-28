Hammarby coach Hellberg talks up Man Utd, Atletico Madrid target Toure: Destined for top

Hammarby coach Kim Hellberg is enjoying working with teenage attacker Bazoumana Touré.

The youngster's form in the Allsvenskan has brought him to major clubs across Europe, including Manchester United, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid.

Hellberg told Fotbollskanalen: "I think he can play at the absolute highest level that can be played at. I don't see why he shouldn't have the chance to get there. After all, there have been many players who had the opportunity to get there but didn't take that path.

"He is unique in his way of learning things and picking things up. Now he scored two goals with his head... and we have worked so much on how he should get into the box and how he should position himself to create advantages linked to the fact that he is not a big player."

Touré has a contract with Hammarby that runs through the 2028 season.

The 18-year-old joined the Allsvenskan club from Ivorian ASEC Mimosas at the start of the season.