Tribal Football
Most Read
Trippier granted time away from Newcastle
Xavi and son drop Man Utd hint
Ten Hag fumes as Man Utd defeated at West Ham: Unfair and unjust
Man Utd announce Antony injury extent

Hammarby coach Hellberg talks up Man Utd, Atletico Madrid target Toure: Destined for top

Paul Vegas
Hammarby coach Hellberg talks up Man Utd, Atletico Madrid target Toure: Destined for top
Hammarby coach Hellberg talks up Man Utd, Atletico Madrid target Toure: Destined for topLaLiga
Hammarby coach Kim Hellberg is enjoying working with teenage attacker Bazoumana Touré.

The youngster's form in the Allsvenskan has brought him to major clubs across Europe, including Manchester United, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Hellberg told Fotbollskanalen:  "I think he can play at the absolute highest level that can be played at. I don't see why he shouldn't have the chance to get there. After all, there have been many players who had the opportunity to get there but didn't take that path.

"He is unique in his way of learning things and picking things up. Now he scored two goals with his head... and we have worked so much on how he should get into the box and how he should position himself to create advantages linked to the fact that he is not a big player."

Touré has a contract with Hammarby that runs through the 2028 season.

The 18-year-old joined the Allsvenskan club from Ivorian ASEC Mimosas at the start of the season.

Mentions
AllsvenskanPremier LeagueToure BazoumanaHammarbyManchester UnitedAtl. MadridArsenalASEC MimosasLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd make contact with Bayern Munich wing-back Davies
Atletico Madrid rival Prem trio for Hammarby teen Toure
Man City emerge as major option for Bayer Leverkusen star Wirtz