Atletico Madrid rival Prem trio for Hammarby teen Toure

Atletico Madrid have joined the interest in Hammarby IF attacker Bazoumana Touré.

Hammarby IF signed Touré, 18, from ASEC Mimosa ahead of this season.

The winger has six goals and three assists in 20 Allsvenskan matches so far.

Sportbladet says Aston Villa, West Ham and Brighton are all watching the teen this term.

And Atletico have now joined the interest, though a move as early as January is unlikely.

Toure has a deal with Hammarby to 2028.