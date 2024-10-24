Tribal Football
Most Read
Pellegrini admits Copenhagen clash a must-win for Real Betis
RB Leipzig make recall decision on Spurs attacker Werner
Juric: Roma players must be beasts to get away from this s***
Bayern Munich midfielder Kimmich: Barcelona? Nothing can be ruled out...

Atletico Madrid rival Prem trio for Hammarby teen Toure

Carlos Volcano
Atletico Madrid rival Prem trio for Hammarby teen Toure
Atletico Madrid rival Prem trio for Hammarby teen ToureLaLiga
Atletico Madrid have joined the interest in Hammarby IF attacker Bazoumana Touré.

Hammarby IF signed Touré, 18, from ASEC Mimosa ahead of this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The winger has six goals and three assists in 20 Allsvenskan matches so far.

Sportbladet says Aston Villa, West Ham and Brighton are all watching the teen this term.

And Atletico have now joined the interest, though a move as early as January is unlikely.

Toure has a deal with Hammarby to 2028. 

Mentions
AllsvenskanLaLigaToure BazoumanaHammarbyAtl. MadridASEC MimosasAston VillaBrightonWest HamPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Villa ace Duran wanted by several elite sides as his excellent form continues
Arsenal, Brighton eyeing Villa keeper Zych
Dario Felman column: Don't judge Mbappe too soon at Real Madrid; Zubimendi & Man City; hoping Munain can bring more Spaniards to Argentina