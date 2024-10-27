Prem trio rival AC Milan for Club Brugge winger Skov Olsen

Tribal Football
Club Brugge winger Andreas Skov Olsen is attracting major Premier League interest.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says AC Milan are following Skov Olsen.

While Aston Villa and West Ham United also have the winger on their radar, along with Tottenham.

Skov Olsen's contract with Club Brugge extends to the summer of 2026.

There is no exact price tag on the player - but it's suggested he may be available at a relatively favourable price due to the contract situation.

