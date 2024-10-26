Man Utd make contact with Bayern Munich wing-back Davies

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester United are firming up their interest in Bayern Munich wing-back Alphonso Davies.

The Canada international is also a target for Real Madrid as his contract runs down.

But Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg is reporting: "Manchester United’s interest in Alphonso Davies is becoming more concrete.

"MUFC have been gathering extensive information on Davies for several days. The 23y/o would be a desired transfer for the vacant left-back position, as recently revealed.

"In recent months, Manchester United have already made an informal inquiry with the player’s camp.

"At present, there are no new talks about a contract extension with FC Bayern. Davies could leave the club as a free agent next summer."

