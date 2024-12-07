Tribal Football
Most Read
IT'S OFF: Everton announce derby against Liverpool "postponed"
Vieira wary facing Torino despite bright Genoa start
Real Madrid make new loan decision for Endrick
Ronaldo on Chelsea's new signing: He's like Yamal; he will soon be a big star in football

Bayern Munich chairman Hainer reaffirms hopes keeping Man City, Liverpool target Musiala

Paul Vegas
Bayern Munich chairman Hainer reaffirms hopes keeping Man City, Liverpool target Musiala
Bayern Munich chairman Hainer reaffirms hopes keeping Man City, Liverpool target MusialaAction Plus
Bayern Munich chairman Herbert Hainer says he hopes they can secure Jamal Musiala to a new contract.

The former Chelsea junior is being linked with a return to England, where Manchester City and Liverpool are keen.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Musiala is about to enter the final 18 months of his current deal.

Hainer told Tz: "It is up to Max Eberl and Christoph Freund who do a great job and hold the talks. You don't have to break anything over your knees.

"Jamal is an absolute all-rounder, he came to us at 16, has developed into one of the best in the world – I think his way at FC Bayern is far from over. 

"We would very much like to keep him."

Mentions
Premier LeagueMusiala JamalBayern MunichLiverpoolManchester CityChelseaBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Real Madrid cast wide net seeking 'new Toni Kroos'
Arsenal make contact with Chelsea, Liverpool target Gittens
Newcastle join Chelsea, Arsenal and Man City in race to sign Marmoush