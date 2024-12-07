Bayern Munich chairman Hainer reaffirms hopes keeping Man City, Liverpool target Musiala
Bayern Munich chairman Herbert Hainer says he hopes they can secure Jamal Musiala to a new contract.
The former Chelsea junior is being linked with a return to England, where Manchester City and Liverpool are keen.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Musiala is about to enter the final 18 months of his current deal.
Hainer told Tz: "It is up to Max Eberl and Christoph Freund who do a great job and hold the talks. You don't have to break anything over your knees.
"Jamal is an absolute all-rounder, he came to us at 16, has developed into one of the best in the world – I think his way at FC Bayern is far from over.
"We would very much like to keep him."