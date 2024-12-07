Ex-Liverpool midfielder Keita undergoing Ferencvaros medical

Former Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is set to continue his career in Hungary.

Ferencvaros is in talks to take the Werder Bremen midfielder on-loan in January to the end of the season.

Keita has been frozen out at Werder ever since refusing to travel to a clash at Bayer Leverkusen after learning he would be on the bench.

Keïta is said to already be in Budapest and will complete the final part of the medical check on Saturday.

The midfielder's deal with Werder runs to 2026.