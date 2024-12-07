Liverpool boss Slot pushed about Van Dijk rejecting contract offer

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has laughed off a reporter's question regarding Virgil van Dijk's new contract talks.

On the day of Friday's presser for the Merseyside derby at Everton, which has since been called off due to Storm Darragh, it broke that Van Dijk had rejected Liverpool's new contract offer.

Asked about the situation, Slot answered with a smile: “What do you think the answer will be?

"Tell your boss that you always get the same answer..."

Van Dijk's current deal is due to expire in June.