Hacken edge Malmo on penalties in chaotic Svenska Cupen Final

Hacken have strengthened their reputation as Svenska Cupen specialists as the won the trophy for the fourth time in 10 years, beating previous holders on penalties after a goalless and heavily-disrupted Final.

Malmo's performance in the Group Stage ensured they entered the knockout rounds as one of the seeded teams, while Hacken were ranked eighth of the eight Quarter-finalists, meaning Malmo's Eleda Stadion would host the Final.

But no sooner had the match kicked off than referee Glenn Nyberg had to stop the game, after the safety net behind the goal at the home end of the ground had been broken.

The players were ushered back into the dressing rooms with only 45 seconds played while repairs were made and 30 minutes later, the game was able to be restarted.

The first half which followed saw few clear chances at either end, despite the best efforts of Taha Ali, who was at the heart of everything positive for MFF, though lacklustre finishing from Lasse Johnsen and Isaac Kiese Thelin, plus a good save from Etrit Berisha to deny Otto Rosengren kept the match goalless.

Rosengren was in the thick of it as tempers starting to boil over towards the end of the half, which ended with the sides heading to the tunnel once more with the score 0-0.

Taha Ali caused the Hacken defence problems in the first half

After the hour mark, the Hacken players were congratulating Silas Andersen for a vital clearance off the line, and the defensive appreciation carried on at the other end soon after when Colin Rosler made a superb block at full stretch to deny John Dembe.

The hosts were creating the majority of the opportunities - Kiese Thelin saw a strike deflected into the side netting before Sead Haksabanovic twice missed the target from promising positions, while an outstretched leg from Berisha denied Hugo Bolin.

But what seemed to be the perfect chance presented itself six minutes from time, when Sigge Jansson misjudged a through ball, allowing Ali to skip in front of him and go through on goal.

The winger tried to take the ball around the goalkeeper, but Berisha made himself big to thwart the shot, before Daniel Tristan Gudjohnsen's follow-up was blocked by the lunging Marius Lode.

That was the final clear chance of the 90 minutes, which ended in ugly scenes as Rosengren needed treatment following a knee to the back of the head from Severin Nioule, before Rosler had to be restrained by teammates after Malmo fans threw objects in his direction.

The altercations between Andersen and the Himmelsblatt fans forced Nyberg to pause the match once more, this time for around 10 minutes, before the teams came back out to complete the final minute of added time.

Henrik Rydström's side were roared on by the home fans in the first half of extra time, but following the change of ends it was the Getingarna who were finishing the stronger, though neither gave the goalkeepers much to do over the 30-minute period, meaning penalties would decide the cup final.

Hacken's Simon Gustafson was the first to step up in the shootout, but despite sending the goalkeeper the wrong way, his shot cannoned off the post and out. However, Haksabanovic could not take advantage, as Berisha saved his effort.

Samuel Leach, Oliver Berg and Adam Lundqvist all scored to make it 2-1 to Hacken, before Busanello became the second Malmo player to be denied by Berisha, who then dusted himself off and scored Hacken's fourth penalty for 3-1.

Rosengren scored to keep Malmo in the cup, only for the home fans' villain of the piece, Silas Andersen, to tuck away the winning penalty and secure a 4-2 shootout victory for Hacken, over three-and-a-half hours after the match kicked off.

The club from Gothenburg had never won the Cupen before 2016, yet have prevailed in four of five finals they have appeared in since, while Malmo have failed to extend their record of 16 cup wins.

