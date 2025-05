DONE DEAL: Olsen leaves Aston Villa for Malmo return

Robin Olsen is leaving Aston Villa.

The veteran Sweden goalkeeper comes off contract at Villa next month.

Olsen has already signed a deal with Malmo FF, with the deal announced on Monday.

The keeper began his career with MFF and was their outright No1 in 2014 before leaving for PAOK a year later.

The 35 year-old has signed a deal to 2029.