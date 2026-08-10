Sirius blow lead to Bromma Boys as Vasteras get revenge on Djurgarden

Brommapojkarna are winless in seven Allsvenskan matches, but they are celebrating coming from behind to take a point away at runaway leaders Sirius, who were without striker Robbie Ure. Meanwhile, Vasteras surprised Djurgarden by taking revenge for last week's thrashing.

Sirius 2-2 Brommapojkarna

Advertisement Advertisement

Sirius had agreed for Ure to travel to Spain with the expectation that he will soon sign for Sevilla, but the league leaders seemed to be doing fine without their top scorer, taking the lead in the 17th minute when August Ljungburg held the ball up for Victor Svensson to fire into the bottom corner from over 20 yards.

Midway through the half it was 2-0, after a poor clearance was pounced upon by Melker Heier, and his quick ball forward found Isak Bjerkebo, who took it down, evaded his marker and finished in style.

But while they had no issue in attack, Sirius were found wanting at the back - Brommapojkarna were back in it two minutes later when Oliver Zanden robbed Mohamed Soumah of possession and beat David Celic despite the narrow angle.

Soon after, BP were back on terms when an attempt to clear a cross could only find Obilor Okeke at the back post, and he cut inside and drilled the ball into the near bottom corner, scoring the fourth goal in 11 minutes of action.

In the second half, the home side dominated in terms of shots and shots on goal, and perhaps it was the absence of the Scotsman that meant they lacked their usual cutting edge, as the Bromma Boys held on for a point.

Sirius remain unbeaten, but they dropped points for just the third time in 16 matches this season and their lead has been cut from 14 to 12 points over this round. It's a vital point for the visitors, who are now five points above the bottom three.

Vasteras 1-0 Djurgarden

After Djurgarden won the reverse fixture between these two sides 6-0 only a week earlier, one would be forgiven for thinking the Stockholm side - five games unbeaten since the summer break - were the last side Vasteras would want to face.

But midway through the first half, Vasteras ensured there would be no such humiliation at home, taking the lead when Mattias Hellisdal's free-kick was met with a bullet header from Bonaventure Lendambi.

In the second half, Vasteras didn't have a single attempt, sitting deep to preserve their narrow advantage, which worked wonders, as Djurgarden failed to find a way past Elis Jager. Vasteras are up to sixth with a third home victory and clean sheet in a row, while Djurgarden stay third after a first loss in six.

Follow all the latest from Allsvenskan on Flashscore.