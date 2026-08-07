Finland's Otso Liimatta leaves Famalicao to join Swedish league leaders Sirius

Much of the transfer talk surrounding Sirius has been about stars potentially leaving, but the Allsvenskan leaders are also strengthening, brining in Otso Liimatta, the 22-year-old Finnish midfielder from Portugese side Famalicão.

After being loaned to IFK Varnamo in 2025, where he played 13 matches, and to Halmstads last season, with 10 official appearances, Liimatta will remain in Allsvenskan, this time on a permanent deal which is reported to be until 2031.

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Liimatta still had one year left on his contract with Famalicao, but reached an agreement to terminate it and will sign with IK Sirius. According to the newspaper Expressen, only the medical exams remain before Otso Liimatta is officially announced by the side running away atop Allsvenskan.

Otso Liimatta's stats Flashscore

The Finn joined Famalicao in the 2023/2024 season from Finnish Veikkausliiga club AC Oulu, and played 13 matches in his debut year. In 2024/2025, he featured in just six games before moving to Varnamo on his first loan spell.

He is set to join the Uppsala club with them 14 points clear at the halfway mark, as they attempt to win major silverware for the first time in the club's history.