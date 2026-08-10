EXCLUSIVE: Aliadiere says Man Utd will be Arsenal's biggest title threat next season

Former Arsenal striker Jeremie Aliadiere has spoken on the Gunners ahead of their title defence next season.

Last season Arsenal lifted their first Premier League title since the Invincibles in 2003/04, ending a 22-year wait in what was a historic moment under manager Mikel Arteta.

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Arsenal also reached their first Champions League final in 20 years, falling to Paris Saint-Germain in what was a devastating blow but an achievement the club can be more than proud of.

Could Guimaraes lead Arsenal to the title again?

Speaking exclusively to Tribal Football via Football Betting, Aliadiere spoke on how the club are not standing still after such success which currently places them as favourites to retain the title next season.

What have you made of Arsenal’s summer transfer business, and is there still an area you’d still strengthen?

"It’s been a good window for sure for Arsenal so far. Replacing (Leandro) Trossard with Christos Tzolis looks a good signing. His numbers appear strong and from what I’ve seen, he seems to have settled in well. The imminent signing of Bruno Guimaraes is a good one for sure. He will add a lot of strength in the middle of midfield and also more depth in such a key position as well.

"He is Premier League ready as knows the League from his time at Newcastle, so this is hugely positive. I believe one more signing can happen in attack and on the left hand side is one area for sure, as we know Arsenal are pushing for Vini JR, so if he does come in then it’s a huge signing for Arsenal, one which will take Arsenal forward."

What about summer signing Bruno Guimaraes? Could he help Arsenal retain the title?

"Yes he can for sure. He performed so well for Newcastle, is a Brazilian international and can give Arsenal even more dominance in the middle of midfield.

"Arsenal can have more depth which enables them to compete in all competitions, for all major honours and with Arsenal being current champions, to continue to invest in the squad is really important a sign they aren’t resting on their laurels.

"So Bruno has the quality, Premier League experience, been one of Newcastle’s most consistent players, so him and Declan can really look to dominate when they play together."

Could Man Utd challenge for the title?

Before the season kicks off, the title race is wide open. Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City all have new managers whilst Manchester United are led by Michael Carrick who turned the side around since arriving in January.

There is no doubt that Arsenal will seek to defend their crown, but Aliadiere has warned that the Gunners need to be on their toes as they enter a busy football calendar once again.

Should the Champions League be the priority for Arsenal this season or can they compete on all fronts?

"No, I don’t think so. Arsenal will look to compete on all fronts. Domestically, Arsenal haven’t defended a title for a very long time, so this is key for the Club. Champions League is also a big priority, but I don’t see Arsenal neglecting the league at all as this is priority again.

"Plus, with the squad they have, domestic cups are also on the cards as the squad players will look to impress here. So overall, Arsenal are pushing for more silverware both domestically and in Europe."

Who is Arsenal’s biggest threat for the title? Is it Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea? Who worries you the most?

"I would actually say Manchester United. Finishing the season well under Carrick, he brings a fresh approach to Man Utd and they can continue to build on how they performed once Carrick came in.

"They are sure to be a big threat to Arsenal this season and can push them all the way. But not only Man Utd will challenge as expect Man City to be close as well, with Liverpool & Chelsea as well looking to be really competitive next season."

What could go wrong for Arsenal?

Expectations are high in North London after the signings of Guimaraes, Tszolis, Illan Meslier and Piero Hincapie who have raised confidence amongst fans that their side can retain the title.

Aliadiere opened up on what may go wrong for Arteta next season and who could flourish under the Spaniard who is always keen to develop young talent by ensuring them consistent first team experience.

Who do you believe could be Arsenal’s breakthrough player this season?

"At this stage I would say Max Dowman, but all depends on Mikel and his plans for him. Given the opportunity, he could well be the one to be the breakthrough player next season.

"But, Mikel will be conscious of using Max being so young in the biggest games at the key stage of the business end of the season. So with so many games Arsenal are expected to play, I do expect Max to be the breakthrough player for sure."

Will Arsenal be champions again next season? What do you think could go wrong?

"I think so yes. Arsenal already have a great squad, but to invest the way they have right now is a big step and a statement that they want to push on and defend their title. So for me, Arsenal have the strongest squad to win the title again.

"But what could go wrong? Well, Saka and (Declan) Rice will come back into the squad soon and the question is how long will it for them to be at full fitness and will Arsenal be able to perform at their best without them?

"(Bukayo) Saka and Rice are such big players and if they take a while, Arsenal could struggle. Plus, with (William) Saliba out as well for a period of time, they won’t have the reliable partnership of Saliba and Gabriel together, so can (Cristhian) Mosquera, Hincapie or (Riccardo) Calafiori step up to partner with Gabriel and Arsenal to start the season well.

"So those are issues but I do feel with a bigger and stronger squad, Arsenal can come through any difficulties."