Gabriel Martinelli's future at Arsenal is increasingly uncertain following a reported bid from Turkish side Galatasaray.

According to football.london, Galatasaray have approached Arsenal over a potential move for Martinelli, 25.

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Reports in Turkey, however, have revealed that the reigning Super Lig champions have already made a £34 million bid for the winger.

While Martinelli’s Arsenal future remains up in the air, the club insist he will not be sold until they’ve managed to sign an adequate replacement.

Mikel Arteta’s side previously attempted to lure Vinicius Junior away from Real Madrid, but the superstar opted to renew his contract with the Spanish giants.

Arsenal have already brought in Christos Tzolis this summer, but he is expected to provide depth on the left wing rather than be an out-and-out starter.