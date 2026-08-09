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Sevilla close in on deal for Scottish sensation Robbie Ure

Sevilla close in on deal for Scottish sensation Robbie Ure
Sevilla close in on deal for Scottish sensation Robbie UreTT News Agency, TT News Agency / Alamy / Profimedia

Sevilla are reportedly close to securing the services of red hot Scottish striker Robbie Ure.

The 22-year-old came through the youth ranks at Rangers but left for Belgian side Anderlecht back in the summer of 2023.

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Ure went on to make just one senior appearance for Anderlecht before moving once again, this time to Allsvenskan club Sirius.

He has really found a home in Sweden, scoring 15 goals in his 15 games so far this season, including four in the 4-4 draw with Mjallby in early July.

Per BBC Sport, Ure is now closing in on a move to Sevilla for a fee of £7.9 million, which would be the biggest sale in Sirius’ history.

Ure is now set to undergo his Sevilla medical on Monday (August 10) and will sign a five-year deal, keeping him at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium until the summer of 2032.

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AllsvenskanRobbie UreAnderlechtSiriusLaLigaSevillaFootball transfers