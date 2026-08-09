Sevilla are reportedly close to securing the services of red hot Scottish striker Robbie Ure.

The 22-year-old came through the youth ranks at Rangers but left for Belgian side Anderlecht back in the summer of 2023.

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Ure went on to make just one senior appearance for Anderlecht before moving once again, this time to Allsvenskan club Sirius.

He has really found a home in Sweden, scoring 15 goals in his 15 games so far this season, including four in the 4-4 draw with Mjallby in early July.

Per BBC Sport, Ure is now closing in on a move to Sevilla for a fee of £7.9 million, which would be the biggest sale in Sirius’ history.

Ure is now set to undergo his Sevilla medical on Monday (August 10) and will sign a five-year deal, keeping him at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium until the summer of 2032.