Man Utd told to ambush Endrick's move to Aston Villa as race for Real Madrid star begins

Manchester United could make a move for Real Madrid star Endrick this summer as suggested by pundit Ale Moreno.

According to reports, Villa are weighing up an ambitious loan deal for Endrick ahead of the transfer deadline which is at the end of this month, just over a week after the Premier League campaign kicks off.

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The 20 year old striker spent the second half of last season on loan at Lyon, scoring eight goals and provided eight assists in just 21 games for the French giants.

The Brazilian remains one of the most highly regarded young stars in Europe and is wanted by several clubs this summer as he ponders his future just weeks before the season begins.

Mourinho has already made it clear that Endrick is the third-choice striker behind Kylian Mbappe and Carlos Espí, leaving the youngster where his future lies.

As Villa close in, Moreno has suggested that Endrick consider a move to Old Trafford where he believes he would thrive in the Premier League.

"I really do think that Real Madrid could use Endrick this season. So, if I were Endrick, I actually would consider staying at Real Madrid.

“But if the question is about where he would go, where he should go, where he may end up… we’ve talked a lot about Manchester United. The more you think about it, the more it makes sense to have a player with a profile of Endrick.

"He is different than anything else they have in the attack in a central position. So, I’m thinking that perhaps that could be a place that could think about Enrick as a possibility."

"It wouldn’t feel like such a demotion if you will. And after the season he had last year being out on loan and how well he did he must be thinking, ‘Alright, let’s keep it going. Is that going to happen at Real Madrid? Well, probably not. Let me go somewhere else that I can do that'. I don’t know where that place can be. I’m just thinking that Manchester United could use a player like Endrick."

Ollie Watkins, Tammy Abraham and Brain Madjo are currently leading the Villa attack. Meanwhile, Bryan Mbeumo, Marcus Rashford Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko would give Endrick a lot to compete with at United if he does make what would be a shock switch.