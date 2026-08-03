Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Djurgarden beat Vasteras to go third as Sirius take huge 14-point lead at top

Kristian Lien (right) celebrates his second goal with Bo Hegland
Kristian Lien (right) celebrates his second goal with Bo HeglandAnders Wiklund/TT / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Djurgarden climbed into the European places in Allsvenskan with a crushing home win over Vasteras, while there was no shock when bottom of the table welcomed top, as Sirius saw off Halmstad.

Djurgarden 6-0 Vasteras

Advertisement
Advertisement

Djurgarden were using the match to mark their 135th anniversary, and it turned into quite the celebration by thumping Vasteras, taking their unbeaten run to five and denying Gronvitt a five-game unbeaten streak of their own.

The party begin in the fifth minute when Kristian Lien squared to Patric Aslund, who fired into the roof of the net to open the scoring, before Lien turned from provider to scorer eight minutes later when he struck on the rebound after Oskar Fallenius' shot came back off the post.

A Max Larsson corner was met by a firm Adam Stahl header in the 28th minute that gave the goalkeeper no chance, before Djurgarden added three more in a seven-minute spell in the second half.

A long ball forward allowed Bo Hegland to beat the offside line and square for Lien to tap in his second, before the striker completed his hat-trick in the 55th minute, when Aslund won the ball back in the Vasteras half and Lien powered the ball into the top corner. Miro Tenho made it 6-0 on the hour mark, heading in a Hegland cross following a corner routine.

Vasteras were grateful that the goals finally dried up, though their worsened goal difference meant they dropped a place to seventh. Such was the visitors' form before this match, it would have been them overhauling Hacken and moving into third place with a win, but instead that went to Blaranderna.

Halmstad 0-2 Sirius

Sirius have reached the halfway mark in the season still unbeaten and - after Hammarby could only draw against Brommapojkarna - went 14 points clear at the top of the table by beating Halmstad, who stay bottom of the pile and nine points from guaranteed safety.

The two goals arrived within two minutes of each other in the first 16 minutes of the game. The first came from a corner taken short to Marcus Lindberg, whose cross was flicked on by a defender but only to Tobias Anker, who met it at the back post and headed in.

Halmstad looked to be in for a long evening when Ludvig Arvidsson brought down Robbie Ure inside the area just seconds later, and Isak Bjerkebo sent the goalkeeper the wrong way from the penalty spot.

But credit to the strugglers, they created chances of their own but just couldn't find a route back into the match, while they kept the score respectable at the other end, despite the best efforts of Ure and Bjerkebo either side of the break.

The win takes Sirius to 41 points after 15 matches, two points more than they managed in twice as many games last season. Halmstad return to losing ways after drawing with GAIS last time, and are now winless in six.

Review the latest Allsvenskan stats and standings on Flashscore.

Mentions
AllsvenskanVasteras SKDjurgardenSiriusHalmstad

Related Articles

Sirius extend Alsvenskan lead with Goteborg win as Hammarby held in Bromma

Mjallby's poor form continues as Djurgarden crack top three at Degerfors

Vasteras reach dizzying heights of fourth with Orgryte victory