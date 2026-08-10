Ferguson reveals Mourinho cried as he turned down Man Utd job before joining Chelsea

Sir Alex Ferguson has spoken on Jose Mourinho turning down the Manchester United job back in 2013.

When Ferguson retired in 2013 he has recommended that Everton manager David Moyes be appointed as his successor. However, news this week has come out revealing that Moyes was not Ferguson’s first choice.

Advertisement Advertisement

Mourinho and Ferguson have confirmed the former Chelsea boss was offered the Old Trafford role as the pair spoke on Netflix's new 'Mourinho' documentary that reveals details on the legendary manager’s time at Chelsea.

Mourinho cried as he turned down United job

Opening up on what was a tough call to make, Mourinho admitted that he simply could not take the United job as Chelsea compelled him to return.

"I go to Chelsea in 2013 but in that period there is something nobody knows. I think I can say because I don't hurt anyone with the truth, and I think the objective of this work that we are doing is to tell the truth.

"When I left Real Madrid, I signed with Manchester United to go to Manchester United after Sir Alex.

"I was, of course, very flattered, because Manchester United has an incredible appeal. When I say Real Madrid is the biggest club in the world, I have to say that Manchester United is very, very close.

"But one thing is love for football, and another thing is love for a certain club. I think this is more powerful than love for football and, fundamentally, after Real Madrid, I needed to feel that I'm loved."

Ferguson, interviewed for the documentary, said: "Early evening he phoned me and he was crying. And he says: 'Alex, I can't take it - I've given my word to Chelsea, and I'm not going to break my word.'

"The reason he gave to me, I could understand, but I was disappointed."

Mourinho lifted his third Premier League title at Chelsea whilst also picking up the League Cup. This is a huge contrast to Moyes who was sacked after just 10 months as United boss.