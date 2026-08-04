Arsenal are reportedly close to reaching a 'total agreement' to sign Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes.

The 28-year-old has been a priority target for Arsenal since the start of the summer with recent reports suggesting the player is also keen on the move.

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It’s understood that Guimaraes has informed Newcastle of his intention to join Mikel Arteta’s side, who had an offer below £60 million rejected.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, the two clubs are now close to reaching a ‘total agreement’ over a deal for Guimaraes.

Guimaraes, currently in Spain with his Newcastle teammates for pre-season, is waiting for permission to head back to the UK and undergo his medical.

The midfield departure would be the latest in a long line of high profile exits at Newcastle, with Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon, and manager, Eddie Howe gone.