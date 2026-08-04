Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Arsenal close to 'total agreement' for Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes

Arsenal close to 'total agreement' for Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes
Arsenal close to 'total agreement' for Newcastle captain Bruno GuimaraesCraig Cowan/Every Second Media / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Arsenal are reportedly close to reaching a 'total agreement' to sign Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes.

The 28-year-old has been a priority target for Arsenal since the start of the summer with recent reports suggesting the player is also keen on the move.

Advertisement
Advertisement

It’s understood that Guimaraes has informed Newcastle of his intention to join Mikel Arteta’s side, who had an offer below £60 million rejected.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, the two clubs are now close to reaching a ‘total agreement’ over a deal for Guimaraes.

Guimaraes, currently in Spain with his Newcastle teammates for pre-season, is waiting for permission to head back to the UK and undergo his medical.

The midfield departure would be the latest in a long line of high profile exits at Newcastle, with Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon, and manager, Eddie Howe gone.

Mentions
Bruno GuimaraesNewcastle UtdArsenalPremier LeagueFootball transfers