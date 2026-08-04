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Arsenal ready to break Premier League record in Vinicius Junior talks

Brazil superstar Vinicius Junior at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Brazil superstar Vinicius Junior at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.Profimedia

Arsenal are prepared to step things up in their pursuit of Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior.

Vini Jr has landed back in Madrid for preseason training following his post 2026 FIFA World Cup break and the Gunners are planning a formal offer for the Brazilian. 

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Arsenal's interest has been heightened due to Real Madrid's inability to agree a contract extension with their superstar No.7 since the start of 2026 and Arsenal's salary offer to the 26-year-old could beat what's on the table back in Madrid.

Reports from Spanish source Diario Sport claim Arsenal will make an offer for Vini Jr to become the highest-paid player in Premier League history.

Vinicius' current deal in Madrid is estimated to be around £400,000 per week with Arsenal's top earner Bukayo Saka on £350,000.

Real Madrid are willing to up his wages to £500,000, but Arsenal could go above the Premier League's current No.1 Erling Haaland (£525,000) to get a deal done.

Vini Jr and his representatives are due to sit down for talks with Real Madrid club president Florentino Perez this week and Arsenal will assess their next step around that meeting. 

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Premier LeagueVinicius JuniorArsenalReal MadridFootball transfers

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