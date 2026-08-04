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Vinicius Junior: Mourinho wants me to be happy at Real Madrid

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior.
Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior.Profimedia

Vinicius Junior has spoken publicly for the first time since returning for preseason at Real Madrid.

The Brazil international finds himself at the heart of a transfer battle as Arsenal prepare a huge offer to try and lure him to the Premier League this summer.

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The Gunners have been emboldened in their pursuit as Real Madrid are unable to agree a contract extension with their superstar No.7 and Arsenal's salary offer to the 26-year-old could beat what's on the table in Madrid.

Reports from Spanish outlet Diario Sport claim Arsenal will make Vini Jr the highest-paid player in Premier League history with a weekly salary in excess of £525,000.

However, as the saga rolls on, Vini Jr offered a calm update from Real Madrid's training base at Valdebebas as he starts work under Jose Mourinho's leadership.

"Training has gone very well, I've met the new coach and new players and I'm training very hard," he Real Madrid's website.

"Mourinho wants me to be as I’ve always been: happy, cheerful, and ready to play my football. 

"We have to prepare physically so that during the season we have fewer injuries and can count on everybody. It was a good session, and we all left very tired, now it’s time to rest for tomorrow. Pre-season is like this. We have to be prepared."

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