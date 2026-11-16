Mauricio Pochettino aiming to sign Folarin Balogun? Man Utd already planning January moves

New Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly hoping to bring in USMNT favourite Folarin Balogun.

Balogun, who shone at the 2026 World Cup over the summer with three goals in four appearances, backed away from a transfer to Everton at the last minute during the transfer window due to changes in the terms of his contract

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The forward has struggled for regular opportunities at Monaco, who are reportedly willing to let him leave in January if an offer is received.

Michael Carrick was sacked earlier this week after winning just one of his 10 top-flight matches in charge this season, and as Pochettino steps in, reports suggest the Argentine is keen to bring in the forward over the coming months.

Everton, Leeds, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest have also been made aware of his availability, but the Red Devils now have the strongest connection due to Pochettino's influence.

Having spent more than £200M in the summer, United are ready to splash the cash once more. Everton secured a £40M deal for Balogun before it fell through and Pochettino could grab the striker for a similar price.

The French club would prefer a permanent transfer but are also considering a loan with suitable conditions, as per reports. A permanent deal would make sense for United, who are still without Benjamin Sesko until at least January.

Speaking on his future this month, Balogun said: "There's been a lot of things happening at Monaco, just out of my control.

"But I'm sure in the upcoming transfer windows, I'll look to leave again."