Man Utd determined to keep Noussair Mazraoui in January as Pochettino takes over

Mauricio Pochettino will take over Manchester United this week as he reportedly cools down transfer rumours.

With Michael Carrick sacked and the Red Devils sat deep in the relegation zone, change on and off the pitch is necessary if the club want to climb out of their rut.

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As Pochettino lands in Manchester to work his magic, he has less than two months before the January transfer window opens, allowing him to make adjustments and to bring in fresh faces.

Now, as per reports, AC Milan and Juventus are both believed to be keeping a close eye on Mazraoui's situation as he struggles for game time in the Premier League.

However, GOAL and Daily Briefing state that the Red Devils are "determined to keep" Mazraoui this winter. This is despite United seeking to bring in at least three defensive assets to improve their backline over the next year.

Former United boss Ruben Amorim, currently in charge of AC Milan, which has led to reports suggesting that Mazraoui could be tempted with a switch to the Serie A to join his old head coach.

Mazraoui’s contract runs until June 2028, which means United are in a good position to keep him in 2027. They are under no pressure to sell, but to fuel potential transfers the club may seek to offload talent who don't have a bright future under Pochettino.

With eight appearances and just two Premier League starts, selling Mazraoui would be logical if the club can bring in a younger talent with a bigger chance of making an impact.

The defender is due to be involved in the second clash with Niger on November 17th before heading back to prepare for Sunday's Premier League game against Liverpool at Anfield.