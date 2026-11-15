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Napoli keen on double Premier League raid to help turn season around

Napoli keen on double Premier League raid to help turn season around
Napoli keen on double Premier League raid to help turn season aroundREUTERS

Napoli are reportedly looking to sign Chelsea's Jamie Gittens and Man United forward Joshua Zirkzee to help turn their season around.

Former AC Miland and Juventus boss Max Allegri was appointed as Scudetto winning boss Antonio Conte’s successor at the end of last season.

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So far, Napoli have struggled under the 59-year-old and currently sit down in tenth, already nine points off the Champions League places after 11 games.

According to Tuttomercato, the Serie A side are hoping to add Chelsea’s Gittens and Man United’s Zirkzee in January.

Both players are struggling for regular game time at their current clubs, and it’s understood they would be willing to sell.

As is usually the case with Italian clubs, it’s understood that Napoli would be looking to loan the two players with potentials options to buy in the future.

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