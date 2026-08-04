Chelsea are reportedly considering a move to sign FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

It’s been a bust transfer window for Xabi Alonso’s side, with ten new additions, including the club record £117 million signing of Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa.

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According to The Mirror, Chelsea have no intention of letting up just yet and are eyeing a move for FC Porto ‘keeper Costa.

The 26-year-old has been a stalwart for his boyhood club since breaking into the first team in 2019, making 246 appearances across all competitions.

It’s understood that Costa has a €60 million (£51m) release clause in his contract, a fee that Chelsea would be willing to pay.

Costa and FC Porto were back in action over the weekend, beating Torreense 1-0 in the Super Cup final.

He addressed his future after the game, insisting he is still happy at the club: “I’ve been linked with leaving this club for some time now.

“As I’ve done up to now, what I can say is that I’m very happy here and, while I’m here, I will always be the same player and the same person.”