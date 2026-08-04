Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Chelsea eyeing move for FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa

Chelsea eyeing move for FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa
Chelsea eyeing move for FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo CostaMaciej Rogowski / Alamy / Profimedia

Chelsea are reportedly considering a move to sign FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

It’s been a bust transfer window for Xabi Alonso’s side, with ten new additions, including the club record £117 million signing of Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa.

Advertisement
Advertisement

According to The Mirror, Chelsea have no intention of letting up just yet and are eyeing a move for FC Porto ‘keeper Costa.

The 26-year-old has been a stalwart for his boyhood club since breaking into the first team in 2019, making 246 appearances across all competitions.

It’s understood that Costa has a €60 million (£51m) release clause in his contract, a fee that Chelsea would be willing to pay.

Costa and FC Porto were back in action over the weekend, beating Torreense 1-0 in the Super Cup final.

He addressed his future after the game, insisting he is still happy at the club: “I’ve been linked with leaving this club for some time now. 

“As I’ve done up to now, what I can say is that I’m very happy here and, while I’m here, I will always be the same player and the same person.”

Mentions
Diogo CostaChelseaFC PortoPremier LeagueLiga PortugalFootball transfers