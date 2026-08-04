Sunderland reportedly open talks with Sporting for winger Geny Catamo

According to the British press, Sunderland are in negotiations with Sporting over the signing of Geny Catamo. The 25-year-old Mozambican winger has been identified by the English club as a priority target to strengthen the right side of their attack as the team returns to European competition.

According to journalist James Copley from local newspaper, the Sunderland Echo, Florent Ghisolfi, the club’s sporting director, is leading the process to meet the request of coach Regis Le Bris, who is looking for an attacking player capable of playing both as a winger and as a right wing-back.

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Although no agreement has yet been reached between the clubs, talks are ongoing regarding the move of Geny Catamo to the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of their participation in the Europa League, their first appearance in a European competition since 1973.

The Mozambican international is under contract with Sporting and is protected by a release clause set at 60 million euros (£51m), although Sporting are not expected to demand the full amount to allow the deal to go through in this transfer window.

Last season, Geny scored seven goals for the Alvalade club, where he has already made over a hundred appearances.

If the move to England is confirmed, he will be reunited in the Black Cats dressing room with his former national team-mate, left-back Reinildo Mandava.