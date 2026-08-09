EXCLUSIVE: Hamann says Szoboszlai is a future Liverpool captain, gives key advice to Iraola

Liverpool legend Didi Hamann has spoken on his former club ahead of the new season which kicks off in two weeks time.

Liverpool went into 2025/26 as defending Premier League champions but came out trophyless and with fans screaming for managerial change.

Advertisement Advertisement

Andoni Iraola has since taken the reins and the board have put their trust in the former Bournemouth boss who has the task of turning the Reds from desperately scrambling for a Champions League spot to title contenders.

Liverpool have a lot of work to do on and off the pitch. However, as the season rapidly approaches, there is hope that with a few new faces the side can forge a title charge if Iraola can work his magic with the tools provided to him.

Could Szoboszlai be Liverpool's future captain?

Speaking exclusively to Tribal Football via MrQ, Hamann firstly opened up on Liverpool's Men's Player of the Season award winner Dominik Szoboszlai who he believes can take over from Virgil van Dijk as Liverpool captain.

Szoboszlai has taken on more responsibility in the Liverpool team in the last few years. Do you see him becoming more of a leader in the team now that Salah's gone?

"Well, I think he was already a leader last season. If you look at the team or the squad last season, I think there were probably two players who came out with any credit, and that's (Hugo) Ekitike, up until he got injured, and Szoboszlai.

"Szoboszlai, he scored some important goals, stepped in at right-back at times and did a job for the team, which I didn't think he was capable of. And I have to say, I wasn't too sure when he went to Liverpool, but I've been nothing but impressed with him. I think he's been absolutely sensational since he signed for the club."

"I think he'll be one of the key players again this season. Maybe if Szoboszlai stays there, we need to see what's happening with Van Dijk, but I can also see him as a future captain, a role which he obviously does really well for Hungary."

Last month Szoboszlai signed a new contract. Are you happy to see him sign a new deal? And do you think he's one of the best midfielders on the planet at the moment?

"Yeah, absolutely. I think it was key to keep him because I think sometimes you find out about the character of players and people when things are not going well. And I think he really stood up and impressed with some really good performances. And as I said, he filled in at right-back because they had a problem there last season after Trent left."

"And I think it was a statement of intent to extend one of your best players’ contract. And again, he's versatile. He's probably one of the best free-kick takers in world football at the moment. Is he one of the best players on the planet at the moment?

"I'm not too sure, but he's certainly at a high level, or he has arrived at a high level at Liverpool now. He took it to another level since coming from Leipzig, where you've got to say that, yeah, he's one of the players who makes a difference, and that makes him so important for Liverpool."

Why are Liverpool so slow this summer?

Iraola is famously chasing down Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye from Paris Saint-Germain, but both deals are yet to be pushed through. Hamann is not worried, however, as he believes not only is there time but many players are also returning from injury.

Liverpool have been quite slow in the transfer market since signing Victor Muñoz. Why do you think that is, and does it worry you that they've been quite slow to sign a new winger and a new defender?

"Well, obviously they brought Leoni in last season, who did his cruciate ligament, so hopefully he'll be back at some stage. Then you need to see when Ekitike is back. They've got (Alexander) Isak as well, who didn't really hit the ground running last season. He's been very disappointing.

"So, in (Florian) Wirtz, Isak and maybe even (Milos) Kerkez, who didn't really play that well, you know, maybe we can class them as three new signings because they didn't really perform last season.

"Muñoz was brought in, but we know that Liverpool did things a bit differently in the past as well. Sometimes it took quite some time for them to make these transfers.

"There's still three and a half weeks left, so I wouldn't worry too much. I'm pretty sure there are two, three or four players coming into the club. Obviously, Salah left the club. With (Cody) Gakpo, it's not clear whether he's going to stay or go. I think we'll see some business, and then I think we can only judge them at the end of August on how the transfer window has been."

Do you think the transfer market is a bit overinflated at the moment? Obviously, Liverpool are chasing Barcola, and he's been quoted at around £145M. Do you think that's maybe why Liverpool are a little bit slow getting deals done?

"Well, I think it's been overinflated for a few years now. You know, if you look at Elliot Anderson, he's a very capable player, but what are we looking at, £125M? If you look at the money paid to Newcastle for (Bruno) Guimarães and (Sandro) Tonali, who are very good players, don't get me wrong, you know, we're looking at just under £100M for one and just over £100M for the other.

"You know, it's supply and demand, and they spent an awful lot of money. We shouldn't forget Liverpool. They spent nearly half a billion quid last summer, with Frimpong, Kerkez, Isak, Ekitike and obviously Wirtz coming to the club.

"So maybe they feel the pinch a little bit from the money they spent last season, but, as I said, they're probably a bit more cautious this time around. I don't think we'll see the £100M transfer fees being paid by Liverpool because they did that last season, but I'm pretty sure we'll see a few more incomings for, shall we say, a reasonable price."

Do you think Andoni Iraola needs to win a trophy in his first season to be successful? And if you were to give him a bit of advice before his first game, what would you say to him?

"I don't think he has to win a trophy because I think it's similar to (Arne) Slot. Slot came in two years ago. I think I said if he finishes in the top four, I think he's had a successful season, or he did well, and nobody could foresee that he was going to win the league.

"Obviously, it all came crashing down the season after, but when they finished fifth last season, they only got into the Champions League because of that new rule that there's a fifth place for the UK's, or the Premier League's, coefficient in Europe. So I think if Iraola finishes in the top four and qualifies automatically for the Champions League, he's had a good season.

"Does he have to win a trophy? No, I don't think so. I think he just has to steady the ship, get some performances and make it obvious that there's some progress, which wasn't the case last season.

"My advice? Enjoy it. Obviously, he will find out very quickly that Liverpool is a massive club. If he hasn't realised it by now, enjoy it. It's a huge responsibility to be Liverpool manager. Enjoy it and hopefully take the fans on a brilliant ride in the Premier League and, you know, hopefully in the Champions League as well."

Iraola must get the best out of Wirtz

Finally, Iraola's aggressive and direct style of play has been praised and compared to former manager Jurgen Klopp's brand of football. Fans are excited and Hamann believes for it to succeed, Iraola must get the best out of one player.

Iraola is known for his attacking football. Is there a player that you're quite excited to see in his new style, maybe Rio Ngumoha, who can reach a different level?

"Yeah, hopefully we see more of him. He's still very young, and I think he's got to be careful. But then again, when he played, you saw how well he did. You've seen Nyoni, who did really well in pre-season now, so hopefully we see more of him.

"And the player I want to see shine is Wirtz because I think if you want to play a good role in the Champions League or the Premier League, I think you've got to get the best out of him.

"Slot wasn't able to do that last season, for whatever reason, and I just hope he hits the ground running because if he doesn't start the season well this season,

"I think by the first international break, in mid-September, we'll have a scenario where people will discuss, or maybe say, 'Well, is it the right place for him?' And obviously that's what you don't want if one of your star players, or the star player, cost so much money, that there are even more doubts about whether he's going to succeed.

"So I think it's a huge season for Wirtz, but he's got to start the season well. I think if he doesn't start the season well, I think that Wirtz topic, that Wirtz issue, could become very hot, very quickly."