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'We have a history' - Michael Carrick teases Marcus Rashford's Man United return

'We have a history' - Michael Carrick teases Marcus Rashford's Man United return
'We have a history' - Michael Carrick teases Marcus Rashford's Man United returnNTB, NTB / Alamy / Profimedia

Michael Carrick appeared to offer Marcus Rashford an olive brach as the forward nears his Man United return.

The 28-year-old hasn’t played a game for Man United since December 2024, having spent the past season and a half on loan with Aston Villa and Barcelona respectively.

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Rashford’s time at Barcelona was particularly fruitful, scoring 14 goals and providing 11 assists in 49 games, helping them to a LaLiga title.

He also earned a place in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the 2026 World Cup, starting three of their eight games, scoring once and providing one assist.

Rashford is now set to return to Man United for pre-season with Carrick reportedly keen on reintegrating him into the squad.

Speaking to Scandinavian broadcaster VG after United's friendly against Paris Saint-Germain, Carrick mentioned their shared history.

"I've played with him. I played in the game he made his debut, so we have a history," the United head coach said.

"We have a full squad next week in Dublin. We fly straight there and meet Leeds on Wednesday. We have a few days in Dublin where we have the whole squad, including Marcus, Kobbie and Lisandro."

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Marcus RashfordMichael CarrickManchester UnitedPremier League

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