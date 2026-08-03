Liverpool legend Fowler backs Isak to 'kick on' in 2026/27

Liverpool fans will be hoping Alexander Isak can stay injury free for the 2026/27 season.

Following his summer break, the Sweden international has joined up with Andoni Iraola's squad in the USA as part of their preseason tour, and he completed 45 minutes in the Reds 4-2 loss to Leeds United in Chicago.

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Iraola is looking to ease Isak back into full action after an injury disrupted first year on Merseyside following his Premier League transfer record move from Newcastle United last summer.

The 26-year-old suffered an ankle and fibula fracture in December, after managing just three Premier League goals in 14 appearances up to that point, and his campaign was instantly ended by surgery.

He was boldly called up by Sweden for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but they were eliminated by France in the Round of 32 knockouts, and he's now fully focused on club matters.

The weight of his £125M transfer fee, alongside injuries, has meant Isak is yet to show his top level for Liverpool - but club icon Robbie Fowler believes he's now ready to seize that chance.

"Hopefully, this is the season where he kicks on. Obviously, the injury didn't help him last year because he got injured at probably the wrong time for him.

"He did OK at the World Cup. But, I want him to be ready at the start of the season as opposed to waiting months and months."