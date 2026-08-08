Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Lewis Hall leaves Newcastle training camp early amid Man United interest

Lewis Hall leaves Newcastle training camp early amid Man United interest
Lewis Hall leaves Newcastle training camp early amid Man United interestČTK / imago sportfotodienst / IMAGO

Newcastle left-back Lewis Hall has returned to Tyneside ahead of schedule amid rumours of interest from Man United.

The Newcastle squad are currently in Spain as part of their pre-season, but preparations under new manager Matthias Jaissle have been dealt a significant blow.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Athletic, Hall, 21, has returned to Tyneside earlier than expected, alongside teammates Fabian Schar and Lewis Miley.

All three players are set to miss Saturday evening’s friendly against Valencia in Spain, which marks Jaissle’s first official game in charge since taking over from Eddie Howe.

Newcastle insists it’s due to a minor fitness issue, but it comes at a time speculation is mounting over interest from Man United.

Having already lost Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali, and Bruno Guimaraes, Newcastle are adamant they won’t sell any more key players.

Hall isn’t expected to be sidelined for too long and could even feature in Wednesday’s friendly against Everton at Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

Mentions
Lewis HallNewcastle UtdManchester UnitedPremier LeagueFootball transfers

Related Articles

Newcastle target rising Spain star to fix full-back problem

Newcastle inform Man United of final Lewis Hall transfer decision

Man Utd to give up on Lewis Hall? Carrick considers bid for Fulham's Antonee Robinson