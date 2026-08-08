Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Liverpool legend Ian Rush backs Iraola to deliver instant progress

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola.
Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola.Profimedia

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola faces a key challenge in the opening weeks of the 2026/27 Premier League season.

The Reds have been comfortably outspent by their rivals so far in the summer transfer market with Victor Munoz and Jeremy Jacquet the only new arrivals at Anfield.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, fan confidence in Iraola remains high, after the Spaniard delivered three seasons of consistent progress at Bournemouth before making the move to replace Arne Slot in June.

Iraola is expected to make more signings before the transfer window closes at the end of August - with the club currently working on a loan deal for Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo - and Reds legend Ian Rush has full faith in the new boss.

"The first four or five games will be important. If you start well, that gives everyone the confidence to go on and be more successful.

"Winning the league is always the standard at Liverpool. Iraola has to be given time. If we win a trophy that'd be great, but if he's given time, I'm sure he will deliver the goods.

"We've got players coming back from injury so, if we can get them back fit, it might be OK. There are still a few weeks to go, so let's see what happens in terms of transfers."

Mentions
Premier LeagueAndoni IraolaIan RushLiverpool

Related Articles

Liverpool show support for Iraola with loan move for Barcelona's Araujo

Owen says Barcola deal is "extortionate" for Liverpool and Iraola should chase down Bowen

Tottenham "in direct talks with Cody Gakpo’s camp" as Liverpool prepare to offload winger