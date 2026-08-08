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Man United boss Michael Carrick provides Mason Mount injury update

Man United boss Michael Carrick provides Mason Mount injury update
Man United boss Michael Carrick provides Mason Mount injury updateČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Mark Cosgrove/News Images

Man United head coach Michael Carrick has provided a short update on Mason Mount after the midfielder went off injured in their 1-1 friendly draw with PSG.

The 27-year-old has been a bright spark during United pre-season under Carrick, featuring in all four of their games so far.

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Mount lasted just 20 minutes before limping off as the Premier League giants drew with PSG, leaving fans anxious about yet another potential injury set back.

Speaking to VG after the game, however, Carrick didn’t appear too concerned, insisting they just “wanted to be careful.”

“He got kicked,” he said. “We just wanted to be careful and look after him. We’ve been lucky with injuries so far, so we wanted to be careful.”

Post-match footage of Mount walking without any problem to the team bus has also emerged.

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Premier LeagueMason MountMichael CarrickManchester UnitedPSG

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