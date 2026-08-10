Dewsbury-Hall explains why he chose Everton’s no.8 shirt

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall will wear Everton’s No.8 shirt this season after switching from No.22.

The midfielder returns to the number he wore during his development at Leicester City.

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Dewsbury-Hall expressed his delight at taking on the iconic shirt as he prepares for the new campaign with the Toffees.

“I decided to take the No.8 because I wore that number my whole youth career, coming through academy football,” he told Everton website.

“I always saw if someone was wearing No.8, it was one of the main numbers as a midfielder. So when I saw it was available here, it felt right for me.

"It's in my Instagram name, which some people might realise – that's how long I've been No.8! So it's a privilege to wear it for this amazing club and hopefully continue to play well and score goals."