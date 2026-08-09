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DONE DEAL: Ex-Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye joins Saudi side Diriyah

Idrissa Gueye in action for Senegal at the World Cup
Idrissa Gueye in action for Senegal at the World CupJohn E. Sokolowski / Imagn Images

Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gueye ⁠joined recently promoted Saudi Pro League side ‌Diriyah as a free agent ‌after leaving Everton, ‌the Saudi club announced ‌on Sunday.

"Idrissa is one ‌of ours. His experience is an asset," ‌Diriyah said on X, ⁠without providing more details.

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Local media said ​that he had signed a one-year ​contract with an optional second season.

The 36-year-old left ⁠Everton ​in July after seven seasons across two spells, spending three years at ‌Ligue 1 side Paris St Germain in between.

The former Lille player has made more than 130 caps for Senegal, winning the Africa Cup of Nations in ‌2021.

Gueye joins the ​Saudi club following the ‌signings of Democratic Republic of Congo captain Chancel Mbemba and Bosnia & Herzegovina goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj.

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Saudi Professional LeagueEvertonIdrissa GueyeAl DiriyahLillePSGChancel MbembaNikola VasiljPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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