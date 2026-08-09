Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Man United working on deal to sign Leicester City wonderkid Louis Page

Man United working on deal to sign Leicester City wonderkid Louis Page
Man United working on deal to sign Leicester City wonderkid Louis PageLee Keuneke, PA Images / Alamy / Profimedia

Man United are reportedly working on a deal to sign Leicester City sensation Louis Page.

The 18-year-old midfielder, who was named EFL Apprentice of the Year last season, is widely regarded as one of the most exciting young prospects outside of the Premier League.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Page broke into the Leicester City first-team last season, starting five of his 18 Championship games, providing one assist as they were relegated to League One.

Now, according to BBC Sport, Man United are in talks with Leicester over a potential move to Old Trafford.

United aren’t the only top flight side keen on the youngster, however, Arsenal and Aston Villa are also hovering, but they haven’t entered any talks.

Page could now become the latest Leicester prospect that leaves the club after forward Jeremy Monga, 17, joined Man City, snubbing Arsenal in the process.

Mentions
Premier LeagueLouis PageLeicesterManchester UnitedFootball transfers