Man United are reportedly working on a deal to sign Leicester City sensation Louis Page.

The 18-year-old midfielder, who was named EFL Apprentice of the Year last season, is widely regarded as one of the most exciting young prospects outside of the Premier League.

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Page broke into the Leicester City first-team last season, starting five of his 18 Championship games, providing one assist as they were relegated to League One.

Now, according to BBC Sport, Man United are in talks with Leicester over a potential move to Old Trafford.

United aren’t the only top flight side keen on the youngster, however, Arsenal and Aston Villa are also hovering, but they haven’t entered any talks.

Page could now become the latest Leicester prospect that leaves the club after forward Jeremy Monga, 17, joined Man City, snubbing Arsenal in the process.