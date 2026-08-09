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Premier League duo interested in Barcelona youngster Hector Fort

Premier League duo interested in Barcelona youngster Hector Fort
Premier League duo interested in Barcelona youngster Hector FortSportimage, Sportimage Ltd / Alamy / Profimedia

Premier League duo Fulham and Everton are reportedly interested in signing young Barcelona right back Hector Fort.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan with Elche, making 17 appearances across all competitions, scoring three goals and providing two assists in the process.

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Fort has since returned to Barcelona and been part of their pre-season squad, although the only time he has featured so far was as a substitute against Birmingham.

According to TeamTalk, Fulham and Everton are interested in bringing the youngster to the Premier League.

Barcelona are open to cashing in on Fort and have already turned down a straight loan offer from newly promoted Racing Santander.

Inter Milan are also keen, with Liverpool having previously shown an interest. 

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Premier LeagueHector FortBarcelonaEvertonFulhamLaLigaFootball transfers