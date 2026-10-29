Carrick "not surprised" to still be Man Utd manager ahead of Chelsea clash

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick has spoken to the media ahead of this weekend's clash with Chelsea.

United chiefs have made the decision to retain Michael Carrick as head coach, despite the side being without a win in eight matches across all competitions.

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The Red Devils last tasted victory back in September when they beat Sabah FK 4-0 and their latest 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth was close to being the final nail in the coffin for Carrick.

United sit 16th in the Premier League, just one point above the relegation zone and a win against the Blues this weekend is imperative for Carrick, who may be replaced in the international break, as per reports.

Chelsea is Carrick's main focus

Asked first how he is still at the helm and how his week has been after meetings over his future, Carrick admitted it has been tough.

"To be honest, disappointment from the game, the result, initial disappointment. That's pretty, pretty clear, you know, the way the game went and the result. Dealing with that is the main thing: what could we have done better, what could we improve on, what can we make the difference with?

"Then focusing on getting back to training with the players and preparing for the next game, for Chelsea, and a big week ahead really. That's been my main focus, you know: how can we make the difference?"

Surprised to be in the job?: "No. I'm here to do my job, you know. I'm here to do the best for the team, and I'm desperate to make us better and improve things. So, I'm not surprised, no."

Carrick doesn't hear the media noise

Reports about Carrick being sacked have been nonstop, with fans ready for the social media post letting them know that yet another manager has been let go. Carrick says he doesn't see the noise, however, as he focuses on the job at hand.

"I don't see it really. I see the things that I need to see. I don't look for it. It doesn't really help in any way. I've said it before, I care about what the supporters think. I care about what it feels like in the stadium, and them travelling for games to us, to come and see us and support us.

"I care about what we give them, and what we offer them, and what they see. I genuinely don't take any notice of anything else. I know this job, I know what it brings, I know what we need to do really to be better. I don't need anyone else to tell me anything else."

Fernandes may not be captain anymore

Lastly, Carrick gave a telling answer on captain Bruno Fernandes, who could be stripped of his armband after challenging authority following the loss to Como in the Champions League.

When asked if Fernandes was still captain, Carrick replied: "No, there's no decision to be made on that."

With no decision made on whether he is captain, talks have clearly been held over whether he is the man to lead the side forward. United next face Chelsea on Saturday and it will be interesting to see if Fernandes leads the side or his deputy, Harry Maguire.