Bruno Fernandes "now expected to feature against Chelsea" after talks with Carrick

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is set to start against Chelsea after his falling out with Michael Carrick.

Following a humbling 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como, Fernandes criticised the coaching staff’s decision not to press Como aggressively, prompting a public response from Carrick and his subsequent omission from the starting XI against Bournemouth over last weekend.

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Fernandes remained an unused substitute against the Cherries in the 3-0 defeat, with Harry Maguire wearing the captain’s armband.

Rumours grew around the midfielder, with reports linking to former United boss Ruben Amorim and his project at AC Milan.

However, as transfer rumours ramp up, Fabrizio Romano has claimed that tensions have eased between Fernandes and Romano and that he will return against the Blues.

"Michael Carrick and captain Bruno Fernandes have met face-to-face to clear the air after the Portuguese star was benched for 90 minutes against Bournemouth.

"Bruno, now expected to feature against Chelsea on Saturday."

Carrick had described his reasons for dropping his captain as "pure football", and after a brief spell on the sidelines, it looks as if he will return.

United held extensive discussions over Carrick's future following United's defeat to Bournemouth, and claims have been made that if a result is not secured against Chelsea, then the former midfielder will depart.

Fernandes broke the Premier League's assist record last season, having a hand in 30 goals altogether and leading the club to a place in the Champions League. He could be key to beating Chelsea, who are 11 places above them in the table, in 5th place.