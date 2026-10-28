Fernandes tries to win over fans by signing autographs ahead of Chelsea return

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes will return against Chelsea this weekend as he hopes to win back the support of fans.

United head coach Michael Carrick and captain Fernandes have held clear-the-air talks before the team's trip to Chelsea, according to reports on Wednesday.

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Fernandes condemned the manager’s tactics following last week’s Champions League defeat to Como as he challenged authority, leading to his omission from the side that lost 3-0 to Bournemouth over the weekend.

Carrick is on thin ice as United manager, and the last thing the former midfielder would want is a rift between him and the club captain who claimed player of the year last season after breaking the Premier League assist record.

Carrick described the decision to drop Fernandes as being based on footballing reasons, and now it looks like the Portuguese international will return to the fold.

As public opinion remains divided on the playmaker, The Sun reported that he made a greater effort than usual to stop for autographs both when arriving at and leaving the Carrington training complex on Wednesday.

The report states that Fernandes normally drives past fans asking for autographs, but this week he stopped and interacted with supporters in an effort to help ease tensions at the club.

The Sun described it as a charm offensive to rebuild his relationship with fans, a move that won't have much impact as millions still want him out of the club.

The club’s board reportedly believes Carrick deserves another opportunity to turn United’s fortunes around, but a loss to Chelsea could spell the end for him as Fernandes prepares to be managed by yet another head coach.