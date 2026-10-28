Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe will attend Chelsea clash as pressure mounts on Carrick

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe will land in England to attend the clash against Chelsea this weekend.

United's winless run in all competitions reached eight after their 3–0 home defeat to Bournemouth last weekend, meaning the Red Devils are one point above the relegation zone whilst also being out of the EFL Cup.

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The club confirmed Carrick would remain in charge for the Chelsea trip, a game where a win could save his head from being on the chopping block.

United's poor start has been described as their worst opening to a Premier League campaign, and as pressure grows, all eyes turn to Saturday as Carrick's side head to Stamford Bridge.

Reports on Wednesday morning stated that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly flying to England today for the trip to Stamford Bridge, a stadium he has not seen his side win at since becoming co-owner.

Ratcliffe has watched the Red Devils twice at Stamford Bridge, with his side losing on both occasions. Reports have already claimed he could be a bad omen for the club.

Sky Sports reports that Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann are among the candidates discussed to replace Carrick, a replacement that could come next week if Carrick fails to grab a result against the Blues.

Ratcliffe previously revealed he was a Chelsea season-ticket holder, while describing himself as a Manchester United fan. He stated he had a "split allegiance" when it comes to both sides.

Following the Chelsea clash, United face Roma in the Champions League before returning to face Aston Villa. Whether Carrick will remain in charge is yet to be seen as he hopes to collect three points in West London.