Carrick delighted by Rashford's 'fantastic' Man Utd comeback

Michael Carrick said on Sunday he believes Marcus Rashford will make a big impact on his return to Manchester United and called on the England attacker to take his second chance at Old Trafford.

Rashford has spent much of the last two seasons on loan at Aston Villa and Barcelona after falling out of favour with Carrick's predecessor Ruben Amorim.

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But after Barca refused to take up an option to buy the 28-year-old, Rashford made his first start for United in nearly two years as the Red Devils thrashed Ipswich 5-2 on Sunday.

Rashford's return was one of four changes Carrick made to a dismal 2-0 defeat at Hull on the opening weekend of the season and he played a major role in a much-improved performance.

"He's added to the group for us, for sure, because it's pretty obvious," Carrick told his post-match press conference.

"I think he's making the most of that for us and for him as well, to have the opportunity to be here. He's one of our own. He's living his dream, playing here now, and trying to be successful and win.

"At this club, there is always players that have come back sometimes, or players that maybe were going to leave, didn't leave. It's always about what you do next, and what your intentions are.

"He's been fantastic since he came back, I have to say. It was great to see him on the pitch today for us."

Bruno Fernandes was once again United's inspiration, though, as the Portuguese midfielder scored a hat-trick as Carrick's men were forced to come from behind.

Fernandes, who was crowned PFA player of the year for last season this week, smashed home an equaliser on his weaker left foot before converting a penalty and from close range in the second half.

"He's got a lot of experience now to pass on to others and show them the way a little bit as well and lead by example," Carrick said.

"Sometimes you're looking towards certain players to give us that little bit of something else and he did that today particularly well. He offers us a lot."

Carrick was handed the United job on a permanent basis after guiding the club to third place in the Premier League with a fine interim spell in charge during the second half of last season.

Any optimism that momentum could build into a title challenge was punctured by the manner of defeat at newly-promoted Hull.

But Carrick hailed the character shown by his players to bounce back from that setback and going behind on Sunday.

"That's probably the biggest thing to take," Carrick said.

"There's a lot of highlights and there's a lot of really good football, but that mentality was what we really relied on today."