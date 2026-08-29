Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Former Arsenal star says Barcola should dodge move to "sick and recovering" Liverpool

Kevin De Bruyne pleads with Arsenal star to make Napoli move: He's different to Hojlund!

Aston Villa medical booked for PSG winger Ibrahim Mbaye

Liverpool lineup v Nottingham Forest: Confirmed team news as Iraola awaits Barcola arrival

Most read on Flashscore News

Holders PSG face tough UCL League Phase as Bayern Munich travel to Old Trafford

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Transfer News LIVE: Liverpool finalise Barcola deal, Enzo agrees terms with Man City

Mofokeng set for Anderlecht derby as Dithejane and Makhanya face key tests

Manchester United lineup v Ipswich : Confirmed team news as Carrick seeks to bounce back

Manchester United lineup v Ipswich : Confirmed team news as Carrick seeks to bounce back
Manchester United lineup v Ipswich : Confirmed team news as Carrick seeks to bounce backAction Images via Reuters

Manchester United welcome Ipswich Town to Old Trafford as the two sides clash on the 30th August.

The Red Devils were beaten by Hull City on the opening day, suffering a first-ever top-flight defeat to the Tigers in a 2-0 loss that put a huge dent in their start to the campaign. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

These teams have clashed seven times in the league since 2000, with United winning five and the other two ending level. 

Ipswich, who won their opening game against Fulham, enter the clash eight places above United and will be full of confidence on their trip to the North West on Sunday afternoon. 

The good news for United is that Ipswich enter the clash on an EFL Cup win over Leicester City. This will put a slight fatigue in Gary O'Neil's side whilst Michael Carrick’s squad enjoyed a weeks rest as they qualified for Europe last season. 

Manchester United news v Ipswich

Tom Heaton, Matthijs de Ligt, Mason Mount and Manuel Ugarte are also set to miss United's first home match of the season and thankfully for Carrick his side picked up no fresh injuries in the Hull defeat.

However, new signing Carlos Baleba is ruled out for a "couple of weeks" due to an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, Ipswich are without Azor Matusiwa and Florentino Luis remain unavailable for O'Neil.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United predicted starting lineup: Lammens; Mazraoui, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw; Mainoo , A. Santos; Mbeumo, B. Fernandes. Rashford; M. Cunha

Ipswich Town predicted starting lineup: Scherpen, O’Shea, Diop, Greaves, Davis, Lukic, Nunez, Fatawu, Enciso, Maeda, Emerson

Manchester United v Ipswich kick off time

United fans will hope Carrick can bounce back in his second clash as fans prepare for a 16:30 Uk kickoff time at Old Trafford on the 30th August 2026.

Key Stat

Last season, both teams scored in 13 of United’s 19 home matches, while they kept only four home clean sheets. Supporters will pray for a clean sheet on Sunday, or United may drop points once again.

 

 

Mentions
EFL CupMichael CarrickManchester UnitedIpswichHull CityLeicesterFulhamPremier League

Related Articles

Who's Missing: Baleba out on arrival ahead of Man Utd's clash against Ipswich

Carrick reveals Baleba will be out for "three weeks" as he misses debut against Ipswich

Who's Missing: Baleba injured on arrival as Man United look for first win