Manchester United lineup v Ipswich : Confirmed team news as Carrick seeks to bounce back

Manchester United welcome Ipswich Town to Old Trafford as the two sides clash on the 30th August.

The Red Devils were beaten by Hull City on the opening day, suffering a first-ever top-flight defeat to the Tigers in a 2-0 loss that put a huge dent in their start to the campaign.

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These teams have clashed seven times in the league since 2000, with United winning five and the other two ending level.

Ipswich, who won their opening game against Fulham, enter the clash eight places above United and will be full of confidence on their trip to the North West on Sunday afternoon.

The good news for United is that Ipswich enter the clash on an EFL Cup win over Leicester City. This will put a slight fatigue in Gary O'Neil's side whilst Michael Carrick’s squad enjoyed a weeks rest as they qualified for Europe last season.

Manchester United news v Ipswich

Tom Heaton, Matthijs de Ligt, Mason Mount and Manuel Ugarte are also set to miss United's first home match of the season and thankfully for Carrick his side picked up no fresh injuries in the Hull defeat.

However, new signing Carlos Baleba is ruled out for a "couple of weeks" due to an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, Ipswich are without Azor Matusiwa and Florentino Luis remain unavailable for O'Neil.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United predicted starting lineup: Lammens; Mazraoui, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw; Mainoo , A. Santos; Mbeumo, B. Fernandes. Rashford; M. Cunha

Ipswich Town predicted starting lineup: Scherpen, O’Shea, Diop, Greaves, Davis, Lukic, Nunez, Fatawu, Enciso, Maeda, Emerson

Manchester United v Ipswich kick off time

United fans will hope Carrick can bounce back in his second clash as fans prepare for a 16:30 Uk kickoff time at Old Trafford on the 30th August 2026.

Key Stat

Last season, both teams scored in 13 of United’s 19 home matches, while they kept only four home clean sheets. Supporters will pray for a clean sheet on Sunday, or United may drop points once again.