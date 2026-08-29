Rashford update: Man Utd star to stay under Carrick as he rejects move to Turkey

Marcus Rashford will remain at Manchester United this summer amid reports linking him to Turkey.

Rashford was expected to join Barcelona following his successful loan spell in which he grabbed 8 goals and 7 assists.

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However, the Catalan side decided against triggering the £26M clause included in their initial agreement with United and the England star was forced to return to United’s setup following the World Cup.

Rashford made his first appearance for United since December 2024 in their defeat to Hull City on the opening weekend and despite reports linking him to Turkey, as well as Premier League, champions Arsenal, Fabrizio Romano confirms he will stick with manager Michael Carrick.

“Marcus Rashford stance has not changed despite reports: he’s not going to join Turkish clubs this summer.

“Full focus on Manchester United + no chance for Fenerbahçe move.”

The interest from Turkey was said to come from Champions League side Fenerbahce who has serious intentions to snap up Rashford before the transfer window shut.

Rashford now joins a United side who have already welcomed Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and Carlos Baleba to the squad this summer.

As the Red Devils prepare to face Ipswich on Sunday afternoon, Rashford will only help add another element to the side who are seeking their first 3 points of the campaign.

Following his return against Hull, Rashford rallied his side who he believes can bounce back against Ipswich in what is a must win game.

Rashford took to Instagram to comment on his return for the 20-time English champions.

"After 618 days, I’m back playing with United. I wish the result were better, but it’s something we can improve on.”