Aston Villa reportedly make bid for Man Utd star Amad Diallo despite injury blow

Amad Diallo could make his way to Aston Villa despite his injury whilst at Manchester United.

The Ivory Coast international started all four of United’s pre-season matches in August but after picking up an ankle injury during training following the loss to Hull, the 24-year-old it set to be out for the next six weeks.

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Amad has been linked with a move away from the club since the start of the summer window and despite reports claiming that his latest injury means a possible move may be over, it has come to light that Villa have reportedly submitted an offer.

This comes from Football 365 and African outlet 225 Foot state Villa “have officially submitted a concrete offer” this week in an attempt to test the waters in the final days of the transfer window.

The Red Devils have no intention of rushing him back as they did not want to risk further injury, meaning if Villa do snap him up, he could be sidelined for Villa’s next clashes against Hull City, Club Brugge, Nottingham Forest, Coventry and Tottenham away from home.

Villa’s bid for Amad comes as fellow attacker Joshua Zirkzee is reportedly set to make his way back to the Serie A, with Napoli very interested in his services.

United travel to Everton next weekend after facing Ipswich on Sunday. The side then host rivals Manchester City in the derby on September 13 before a trip to Fulham seven days’ later. Amad, if he stays, would miss these games as well as at least 3 more as he recovers.