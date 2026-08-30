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Carrick slams "lazy" Critics ahead of Man Utd's clash with Villa: Not enough passion...

Carrick slams "lazy" Critics ahead of Man Utd's clash with Villa: Not enough passion...
Carrick slams "lazy" Critics ahead of Man Utd's clash with Villa: Not enough passion...Action Images via Reuters

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick has ripped into critics of his side as he prepares to face Aston Villa.

The Red Devils welcome Ipswich Town to Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon following thier opening defeat against newly promoted Hull City away from home. 

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Carrick's team have been accused of playing without passion and flight in their 2-0 defeat at MKM Stadium, a critique that he says is ridiculous heading into the Ipswich clash. 

Asked about the comments in his pre match press conference, Carrick said such ideas were lazy and that his side had more than enough passion to fight for 3 points. 

"Teams lose games and win games, and it's not just because you try or you don't try," Carrick stated during his press conference. "There are all sorts of different reasons. I don't have to give you the total reason, because we know what we're trying to improve on.

"I think it's so easy and lazy to just say 'team loses a game, everything's wrong'. This is wrong, this is wrong, not trying enough, not enough passion." 

On the game ahead: "We had a setback last week and we want to get back to playing well and winning football matches. It's another tough game again.” 

The loss against Hull marked the first time United had lost to a promoted side on the opening day of a Premier League season, ending a run of 13 attempts without defeat. 

A win against Ipswich is imperative and Carrick will be hoping that his side can prove critics wrong on Sunday afternoon. 

 

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Premier LeagueMichael CarrickManchester UnitedAston VillaIpswichHull City

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