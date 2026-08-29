Man Utd legend David Beckham reportedly interested in buying iconic French club

Manchester United icon David Beckham is rumoured to be interested in Ligue 2 side Nantes.

Beckham is already a co-owner and founder of MLS side Inter Miami who have found immense success globally, bringing in huge stars such as Lionel Messi, Casemiro, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets in the past.

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Aside from Miami, Beckham is part of the ownership group led by himself and Gary Neville at Salford City after fellow United legends Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt and Phil Neville sold their stakes as part of restructuring.

Now, as per Ouest-France and L'Équipe, Beckham is reportedly seeking to purchase Ligue 2 side FC Nantes as they continue to struggle following their relegation from Ligue 1.

Multi-club ownership implications are very unlikely to apply to Beckham as Nantes and Salford have little chance of meeting in a UEFA competition over the next several years.

Nantes are a fallen giant and have lost first three league games on the back of their relegation from Ligue 1. The club have 8 French league titles, 4 Coupes de France, have played more than 100 European matches and spent a French-record 44 consecutive seasons in the top division between 1963 and 2007.

The club have also produced exceptional talent such as Didier Deschamps, Marcel Desailly, Claude Makélélé, Christian Karembeu, Mickaël Landreau and, more recently, Randal Kolo Muani.

It will be interesting to see if Beckham does invest, especially as the club are at one of their lowest points in their history.