All of Wednesday's Copa del Rey fixtures postponed after devastating train crash

Copa Del Rey signage inside the stadium before the last final

The Royal Spanish ⁠Football Federation (RFEF) postponed Wednesday's 24 Copa ‌del Rey first-round matches ‌following a train ‌collision in Toledo province ‌that killed at least ‌30 people.

At least 30 ‌people were killed when ⁠two ‌high-speed trains collided, the ​second deadly accident in less ​than a year on the line connecting ⁠Madrid ​to southern Andalusia.

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The games have been postponed "as a show ‌of respect and solidarity with all the victims," the RFEF said, adding that new dates for the matches will be announced soon.

The crash disrupted rail ​services between Madrid ‌and Andalusia, affecting travel for several teams and their fans.

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