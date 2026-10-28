All of Wednesday's Copa del Rey fixtures postponed after devastating train crash

At least 30 people were killed when two high-speed trains collided, the second deadly accident in less than a year on the line connecting Madrid to southern Andalusia.
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The games have been postponed "as a show of respect and solidarity with all the victims," the RFEF said, adding that new dates for the matches will be announced soon.
The crash disrupted rail services between Madrid and Andalusia, affecting travel for several teams and their fans.
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