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All of Wednesday's Copa del Rey fixtures postponed after devastating train crash

Copa Del Rey signage inside the stadium before the last final
Copa Del Rey signage inside the stadium before the last finalFRAN SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Royal Spanish ⁠Football Federation (RFEF) postponed Wednesday's 24 Copa ‌del Rey first-round matches ‌following a train ‌collision in Toledo province ‌that killed at least ‌30 people.

At least 30 ‌people were killed when ⁠two ‌high-speed trains collided, the ​second deadly accident in less ​than a year on the line connecting ⁠Madrid ​to southern Andalusia.

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The games have been postponed "as a show ‌of respect and solidarity with all the victims," the RFEF said, adding that new dates for the matches will be announced soon.

The crash disrupted rail ​services between Madrid ‌and Andalusia, affecting travel for several teams and their fans.

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