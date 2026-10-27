Barcelona given £500 fine following Atletico's complaint of failed Alvarez approach

Barcelona's pursuit of Julian Alvarez came at ⁠a modest cost on Tuesday after the Spanish FA fined the club €602 (£503) following ‌a complaint by Atletico Madrid over contact with the ‌striker.

Atletico accused Barcelona of approaching ‌the Argentine, whose contract runs until June ‌2030, without first notifying them in writing.

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The ‌sanction falls under Article 133 of the federation's regulations. Atletico also complained to FIFA, ‌which declared it had no jurisdiction ⁠over the ‌case.

For Alvarez, the repair work has been rather ​more public.

Julian Alvarez is returning to form for Atletico Madrid Flashscore

The striker scored Atletico's winner against Deportivo La Coruna on ​Saturday, finding the net for a second successive match as his side moved within ⁠two points ​of LaLiga leaders Barcelona, before apologising for expressing his desire to join their rivals.

"It was a mistake. I understand why ‌the fans are angry. If I were a fan, I'd be angry too. Especially given how they've supported me since I arrived," Alvarez said referring to an interview during the 2026 World Cup in which he said that he "wanted to fulfil his dream" of playing for ‌Barcelona, triggering a transfer dispute that ​stretched through the summer transfer window.

Frequently booed ‌by the home fans this season, Alvarez received a standing ovation from sections of the crowd after scoring on Saturday, a sign of a thawing ⁠relationship with ⁠the Metropolitano faithful.